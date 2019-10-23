Rutter’s is planning a convenience store on the site of the former Stauffers of Kissel Hill and Roseville Tavern properties in Manheim Township.
The convenience store chain’s real estate arm, M&G Realty, is requesting several zoning variances to build an 8,835-square-foot store on 5.35 acres along Oregon Pike (Route 272) and East Roseville Road.
The Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board is scheduled to hold a hearing on the application Nov. 6 at its municipal offices at 1840 Municipal Drive, just across the street from the proposed store.
The area is located in the B-2 business district, which allows convenience stores.
The proposed Rutter’s would be equipped with auto fueling stations and a dedicated commercial diesel fueling station, according to a zoning application obtained through a Right to Know request.
A Rutter’s spokeswoman acknowledged the company’s application, submitted Oct. 2 to the hearing board, but declined to comment further.
Rutter’s real estate arm had been making maneuvers over the past 15 months ahead of the proposal.
M&G Realty purchased a single-acre property that housed the Roseville Tavern at 1860 Oregon Pike in December 2018 for $675,000.
In addition, the recently submitted zoning application revealed a sales agreement for the adjoining properties on Oregon Pike that housed the former Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store and garden center.
The request is asking to have 64 sparking spaces instead of the 96 required under zoning rules for the proposed store’s square footage.
M&G states the area is an ideal location for a gas station, citing traffic counts from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that show more than 16,000 passenger vehicles and 320 trucks travel on the relevant stretch of Oregon Pike daily.
A Sheetz convenience store is located half a mile south of the proposed Rutter’s on Oregon Pike near Route 30.