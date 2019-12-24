Rutter’s is hoping to sell alcohol at its planned location in Gap.

Supervisors in Salisbury Township will consider a liquor license transfer request from the convenience store’s real estate arm at a meeting on Jan. 6.

The company is seeking to transfer a liquor license of the former Characters Pub on Christian Street which closed in March.

The proposed store has been met with opposition at every step of its development process.

Early on, The Historical Society of Salisbury Township raised concerns about the loss of a 200-year-old farm located on the 5.5 acres along routes 30 and 772 where Rutter’s plans to build the store.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Several pieces of the old farmhouse structure were dismantled and transferred for incorporation and preservation at the Star Barn at Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown.

In June, the township zoning board approved zoning requests by Rutter’s to install slot-like gambling machines known as video gaming terminals at the store.

However, video gaming terminals still cannot be installed after Salisbury Township and 55 other municipalities passed resolutions banning the machines in gas stations within its borders.

One condition attached to the June zoning approval was limiting any future on-site alcohol consumption to 25 ounces per customer, assuming Rutter’s successfully obtains a liquor license for the store.