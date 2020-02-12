Rutter’s isn’t giving up on its effort to sell alcohol at the convenience store it plans to open later this year in Gap.

In January, Salisbury Township denied the chain’s transfer of a liquor license to the site. Last week, Rutter’s appealed that decision.

In the appeal, filed in Lancaster County Court, the chain’s lawyers argue the denial was predetermined and lacked “objective evidence.”

Rutter’s alleged the township solicitor provided copies of the denial resolution to the township before the hearing formally closed. “Therefore, (the resolution) was not based upon any evidence presented at the public hearing,” Rutter’s stated in its appeal.

Township solicitor Josele Cleary did not return a phone call seeking comment by press time Tuesday.

The resolution passed by the township’s board of supervisors on Jan. 6, the night of the hearing, states that the board “does not believe there is any benefit to the Township in allowing a greater number of liquor licenses ... than the quota allocated.”

That was a reference to the state’s liquor code, which requires municipal approval when a transfer would result in a community exceeding one liquor license per 3,000 residents.

Salisbury had just over 11,000 people at the 2010 U.S. Census, and its population was estimated at about 11,400 in 2017. There are currently three licenses in the township, so a fourth requires special approval.

The township resolution also mentioned Weis Market on Lincoln Highway as one location that already provides alcohol sales “in walking distance” to the proposed Rutter’s at the northeast corner of routes 30 and 772.

Rutter’s has faced several hurdles in the lead-up to “Rutter’s #91.”

The township initially denied the zoning approval for the project before later approving it.

A later proposal requesting video gaming terminals won conditional approval in June 2019. But township supervisors took advantage of a state law allowing municipalities to opt out of allowing the gambling machines, essentially voiding the previous “VGT” approval.

Representatives for Rutter’s did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The company hopes to open the store in the second half of 2020.

