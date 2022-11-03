A deer wandered into the JCPenney at Park City Center on Thursday afternoon, causing a temporary closure.

The deer entered the mall through a door near Qdoba, according to an employee there, before making its way into the JCPenney nearby. People inside the store at the time report that the deer found its way into the dressing room.

Employees in the mall called the Pennsylvania Game Commission, who cut the deer's shopping trip short and removed it from the store.

The JCPenney was closed in the afternoon. Managers at the location declined to comment.

