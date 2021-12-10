Solanco school board meeting

In this LNP | LancasterOnline file photo, Solanco School District Superintendent Brian Bliss addresses a large crowd during a school board meeting in the Smith Middle School auditorium Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. 

 Alex Geli

After social media rumors of a threat regarding Solanco High School, the school district announced high school students will switch to remote learning on Friday "out of an abundance of caution," according to a news release issued by the district's superintendent, Dr. Brian Bliss. 

"There has been no threat of violence," Bliss wrote in the release, adding that the school district immediately consulted with law enforcement after being notified of social media rumors of a threat. 

"Solanco follows a detailed protocol when any such rumor or statement is made and threats such situation seriously," Bliss said in the statement. 

The release, which was issued on Thursday around 9:22 p.m., didn't say what the threat was, but thanked those who notified school officials. 

"We put student safety first and foremost, and we appreciate your understanding," the release said.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next