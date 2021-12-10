After social media rumors of a threat regarding Solanco High School, the school district announced high school students will switch to remote learning on Friday "out of an abundance of caution," according to a news release issued by the district's superintendent, Dr. Brian Bliss.

"There has been no threat of violence," Bliss wrote in the release, adding that the school district immediately consulted with law enforcement after being notified of social media rumors of a threat.

"Solanco follows a detailed protocol when any such rumor or statement is made and threats such situation seriously," Bliss said in the statement.

The release, which was issued on Thursday around 9:22 p.m., didn't say what the threat was, but thanked those who notified school officials.

"We put student safety first and foremost, and we appreciate your understanding," the release said.