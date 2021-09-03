A motorcyclist had been driving recklessly on Route 30 east before he slammed into the back of a car, leading to serious injuries for him and causing the highway to be closed for three and one half hours on Friday afternoon, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Shortly before the 1 p.m. crash, Albert Cheeks Jr., 47, of Randallstown, Maryland, had sideswiped another vehicle near Running Pump Road and continued on, police said. Witnesses reported Cheeks was driving aggressively before both crashes.

Cheeks was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not say if he was charged or facing charges. Online court documents indicate Cheeks pleaded guilty in August 2018 to exceeding a 55 mph road by more than 20 mph in Manheim Township in July 2018.

Eastbound lanes of Route 30 were closed between Centerville and Rohrerstown road exits from about 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. while police investigated and reconstructed the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crashes are asked to contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo at 717-898-3103.