Route 272 (South Reading Road) in Ephrata Township, near the Wawa, will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time, according to police.

Crews will be working to clean up and replace a utility pole that was knocked down in a crash, according to Ephrata police.

There is heavy stop-and-go traffic in the area, according to 511pa.com.

More details about the crash weren't readily available.