Red Rose Transit Authority is planning to temporarily lay off nearly a third of its workforce and reduce bus service amid a dramatic ridership drop in recent weeks brought on by COVID-19, according to the authority head.

“Service has just plummeted,” said David Kilmer, executive director of the South Central Transit Authority, which oversees the Red Rose Transit Authority as well as the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority.

Ridership on Red Rose Transit is down by more than 70%, according to Kilmer. The last two days have averaged a little over 2,000 rides, according to Kilmer, down significantly from the usual 7,500 rides on weekdays.

The bus drivers union agreed to temporary voluntary layoffs, Kilmer said. Typically, layoffs are done by seniority, but the union opted to allow older drivers “more susceptible” to COVID-19 to volunteer for the cuts.

Twenty of Red Rose Transit’s 67 drivers will be laid off by Monday.

The president of the bus driver’s union deferred comment to Kilmer.

Beginning Monday, buses will follow a Saturday schedule Monday through Saturday. Sunday service will remain unchanged.

Kilmer said the authority expects to take a financial hit but said he is confident reserve funds and government assistance could balance a shortfall.

He said a provision in the nearly $2 trillion relief package nearing passage in the U.S. Senate includes $20 billion for local transit systems like the South Central Transit Authority.

Restrooms at Red Rose Transit’s Queen Street station will be closed Sunday until further notice, the authority announced. In addition, the indoor sales area will be closed on weekends.

The downtown bus loop with stops at Amtrak and the Clipper Magazine Stadium lot will stop operating Monday.

Bus systems in Lancaster and Berks counties began offering free rides Monday. Kilmer said Wednesday afternoon the free rides will continue until further notice.

Riders are required to enter and depart the buses through the rear entrance unless they have a disability requiring a kneeler.

Supplies for sanitizing products are on backorder, Kilmer said, but he reiterated all buses are wiped and sanitized when returned to the garage for the day.

“We want to make sure we could provide a safe environment, especially when all the other businesses are being closed and measures are being taken to stop the spread,” Kilmer said. “If we have one driver test positive, that would shut us down for sure.”

Riders are encouraged to use “common sense” social distancing.

“You would hope that people would do that themselves,” Kilmer said regarding spacing on the bus.

At present, drivers are not enforcing distancing measures.

“I really don't want the drivers to getting into any potential confrontations,” he said.

