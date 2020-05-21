Red Rose Transit Authority workers called for increased protections for riders and employees during an “informational picket” Wednesday evening outside the South Central Transit Authority offices in Lancaster city.

Fifteen to 20 workers from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1241 and 1345 — representing workers in Lancaster and Berks counties, respectively — gathered at the Erick Road building just before a scheduled meeting of the authority’s board of directors.

The board approved an 11-page COVID-19 exposure prevention, preparedness and response plan.

The plan included provisions providing masks and gloves to authority workers, conducting temperature checks each morning and procedures in the event of future coronavirus cases among staff.

The authority reported a bus operator tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

John Habanec, president of ATU Local #1241, previously told LNP | LancasterOnline about some of the unions concerns, including the need for personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and barriers, reduced occupancy on buses for proper social distancing, improved ventilation and bargaining on hazard pay.

“Some of those issues continue to exist,” Habanec said in a phone call Wednesday afternoon. He said some buses continue to carry 15 to 25 riders, far above the maximum of 10 they consider safe.

In a memo sent to employees, authority executive director David Kilmer listed a timeline of events in which the authority ordered protective equipment and supplies in an attempt to clear up “quite a bit of misinformation” circulating about the authority's response measures.

Kilmer also addressed some concerns, stating the authority is “subject to federal and state laws providing access to all individuals” and could not deny entry to those not wearing masks until Wolf required protective coverings starting April 19.

On hazard pay, Kilmer wrote, “It is unlawful to open the contract just to increase wage rates (in an ongoing contract). There must be a quid-pro-quo,” he wrote, “meaning the Authority must receive some benefit in exchange for the increased wages.”

During the public comment portion of Wednesday board meeting, an RRTA worker said, “Our lives have been at risk. That is your quid-pro-quo.”

