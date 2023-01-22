When 25-year-old John Hursh started leaving folding chairs at bus stops around Lancaster city in May, he hoped it would be the beginning of change.

In December, Hursh saw a bench someone anonymously put at a bus stop. He has since seen two other benches at the corner of Ruby and King Streets and Ruby and Second Street.

The “random acts of seating” movement gave the Red Rose Transit Authority “a sense of urgency” to install more permanent seating.

“There was a little bit more concentration, as like with anything, you notice the need,” said Gregory Downing, executive director of South Central Transit Authority, which oversees RRTA. “You begin to see the need and try and meet the need in all aspects of transportation.”

In May, Hursh started leaving folding chairs at bus stops in the city with a note taped to them. A reporter found one of those chairs on East King Street just east of Broad Street in July.

“This bench was placed here anonymously to benefit riders of RRTA. Please do not take,” the note read. “Everyone that rides the bus should have a dignified and comfortable experience.”

Hursh’s passion for public transit inspired him to provide chairs at stops, he said.

“Bicycling, bus transit, trains,” Hursh said. “I've kind of developed a passion for finding ways to get around, not by car, and just kind of working on solutions toward that.”

While Downing acknowledges Hursh’s good intentions, he said the chairs didn’t comply with public transit regulations.

There are a number of regulations to install seats at bus stops, Downing explained, including having a stable sidewalk, enough space around the bus stop, and a shelter over the seats. The bus stop also has to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, meaning it allows the transit to be used by a person in a wheelchair.

Since Hursh’s movement, Downing said the authority has gotten in “lockstep” with the city, working together in their efforts to provide more seating at bus stops, including with the Transit Development Plan. The plan’s first step is to determine which stops still need seats; according to Downing, that means stops with enough people using connecting buses.

“Bus stops are only really needed on the inbound side,” Downing said. “Where people will be standing outside after they, let's say, come from a doctor's appointment and/or come from a job or a workplace.”

Downing said they’re gathering information to determine which inbound buses have enough people waiting at bus stops. The survey will be completed by the end of the year.

After obtaining the data from the survey, Downing said the main problem isn’t installing the bus seats but getting the approval from the individual businesses that require work on their property.

“It can be a very costly thing for a company, anybody, to put out bus improvements where there are no sidewalks, where it's not ADA accessible,” Downing said. “There are not a lot of businesses lining up to say, ‘Select us!’ ”

When asked what public transit users can do in the meantime, Downing said they recommend the RRTA mobile app that provides riders with the time each bus will arrive. He added the app recommends getting there about 5 minutes early because the tracking system isn’t always accurate.

In addition, there will be a stakeholder meeting on Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn where the public can discuss the Transit Development Plan. The meeting is open to the public, and Downing encourages all to attend.

Hursh said he stopped leaving chairs at stops in August because his initiative did what he hoped it would – bring awareness.

“I would notice people standing and sitting on curbs on the street. I once saw an old woman… I think I see her kind of frequently,” Hursh said. “Especially in the hot August month, laying on the sidewalk in the city, and I just kind of thought, ‘this isn’t OK’.”

Because others are providing seats at bus stops, and the RRTA is taking steps to make changes, Hursh saw his initiative as a success.

“We all have a responsibility to make our communities better places to live for all people,” Hursh said. “We are the city and the city is us. It’s our responsibility to work on these issues.”

Hursh was born and raised in Lancaster County, moving to the city from Manheim Township in October 2021. He’s a fiscal assistant at the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

According to Hursh, people ask: Why bus chairs? Why something so small when there’s so many big problems to fix?

“I think we just have to push for these small things because that's what's within our control,” Hursh said. “We can't just can't wait for somebody else to come and save us. At the end of the day, it's all about making the change ourselves."