A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 222 southbound near Reamstown just before noon Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The crash happened between the turnpike exit at Denver and the Ephrata exit, a mile south of the turnpike exit.
Both lanes were reopened by 4 p.m.
The Ephrata Area School District said resulting congestion on 272 would cause bus delays.
CLEARED: Incident cleared on US 222 southbound between Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76/PA 272 and Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76/PA 272.— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 6, 2019
PennDOT also issued a traffic alert for the I-76 at the Reading turnpike interchange regarding the crash, but by 2 p.m., traffic was no longer affected.
UPDATE: Turnpike Traffic Alert on I-76 PA Turnpike all directions between Exit 286 - US 222/To PA 272 and Exit 286 - US 222/To PA 272 affecting no lanes— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) November 6, 2019
