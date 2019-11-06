A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 222 southbound near Reamstown just before noon Wednesday, Nov. 6. 

The crash happened between the turnpike exit at Denver and the Ephrata exit, a mile south of the turnpike exit. 

Both lanes were reopened by 4 p.m. 

The Ephrata Area School District said resulting congestion on 272 would cause bus delays.  

PennDOT also issued a traffic alert for the I-76 at the Reading turnpike interchange regarding the crash, but by 2 p.m., traffic was no longer affected. 

You can check Lancaster County traffic cameras and maps here. 

