Route 222 southbound near the Oregon Pike exit was shut down Tuesday afternoon after two tractor-trailers crashed, trapping one driver. The road was reopened around 4 p.m. 

The crash happened around 12:22 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

The driver of one of the tractor-trailers was trapped inside the cab. It took crews about 40 minutes to free the driver. 

Injuries are currently unknown. 

