Route 222 southbound near the Oregon Pike exit was shut down Tuesday afternoon after two tractor-trailers crashed, trapping one driver. The road was reopened around 4 p.m.

The crash happened around 12:22 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The driver of one of the tractor-trailers was trapped inside the cab. It took crews about 40 minutes to free the driver.

Injuries are currently unknown.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between To PA 272/Oregon Pike and US 30 West/PA 283 West. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) February 25, 2020