Route 283 was closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a downed utility pole, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Both directions were closed for approximately 40 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, according radio dispatch.

UPDATE: Incident cleared on PA 283 westbound between PA 772/Mount Joy and Clover Leaf Rd. There is a residual delays. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) January 15, 2020

PennDOT reported that there are residual delays from the incidents, via the department's Twitter account.

