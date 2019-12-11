Route 30 east and westbound near Mountville will have lane restriction in both ways tonight, Dec. 11, so a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation contractor can put up clearance signs.

Lane restrictions will go into effect at 8 p.m. and will be removed once the work is complete; The contractor is expected to be off the road by 6 a.m.

The signs will be put on the Hill Street bridge across the highway. Clearance westbound is 14 feet, 4 inches and clearance eastbound is 14 feet, 2 inches.

The bridge was damaged earlier this year when a load hit it. Then, less than a week after repairs were made, another load hit the bridge.