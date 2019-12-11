Route 30 overpass
A sign shows the clearance on the underside of the Hill Street overpass on the west bound lane of Route 30 in Mountville Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The bottom of the bridge was hit by the load of a tractor trailer Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. The bridge had been closed for repairs in September after it was hit by the load of a tractor trailer in June.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Route 30 east and westbound near Mountville will have lane restriction in both ways tonight, Dec. 11, so a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation contractor can put up clearance signs.

Lane restrictions will go into effect at 8 p.m. and will be removed once the work is complete; The contractor is expected to be off the road by 6 a.m.

The signs will be put on the Hill Street bridge across the highway. Clearance westbound is 14 feet, 4 inches and clearance eastbound is 14 feet, 2 inches.

The bridge was damaged earlier this year when a load hit it. Then, less than a week after repairs were made, another load hit the bridge.

