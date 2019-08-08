Bridge construction will close Route 283 between Manheim Pike and Mount Joy for brief periods overnight Monday, weather permitting, state transportation officials announced.

The road will be closed for 15 minutes at a time starting 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic otherwise will be reduced to single lanes in both directions during the night.

Crews will be setting beams for a new Route 722/ State Road bridge over Route 283.

If all the beams are set in one shift, the rolling road blocks won’t be needed for the rest of the week, but the nighttime and pre-dawn lane restrictions will continue through Thursday night.

The $18.5-million project includes widening State Road through the Route 283 interchange, replacement of the bridge over the Amtrak tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of guide rails and signs.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In May, the construction project closed the State Road ramp to Route 283 East, and it will remain closed through early 2020. A detour via Harrisburg Pike and Route 30 is in place.

The interchange project, which began March 18, will continue through June 2021.