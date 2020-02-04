A motorist driving the wrong way on Route 30 in Manheim Township slammed into oncoming traffic during rush hour Tuesday morning, injuring at least two people and closing the highway for nearly three hours.
The crash, which involved nearly a dozen vehicles, prompted traffic delays in one of the most heavily traveled sections of Route 30 in Lancaster's suburbs.
Police said the motorist used the wrong on-ramp in East Lampeter Township and drove westbound a "significant distance in the wrong direction" in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 before crashing into oncoming traffic at 8:02 a.m.
Police said the wrong-way driver, who was in an SUV, struck at least two oncoming vehicles, apparently sparking chain-reaction crashes; Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parson tweeted that 11 vehicles were involved.
The wrong-way driver's condition is not known.
Authorities reopened the highway around 10:40 a.m.
One person was trapped in a vehicle and was freed within 30 minutes, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Police said the two people who were taken to the hospital did not have life-threatening injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown.
The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township police, 717-569-6401.
