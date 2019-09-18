Maintenance crews are repairing a crack on Route 283 east near the Salunga exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The crack was caused by a joint failure in the eastbound passing lane, according to PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis.
One lane of eastbound Route 283 is open.
The issue was first described around 8:30 a.m. by East Hempfield Township police as a sink hole. Police kept both lanes of Route 283 east near Salunga closed and called PennDOT to the scene, according to police Lt. Tammy Marsh.
The reported sinkhole was the last of a three-part event on eastbound Route 283 early Wednesday. First police responded to a multi-vehicle crash around 7:15 a.m. As traffic backed up, another non-injury crash was reported. Then, farther west came reports of the sinkhole, Marsh said.
Police diverted drivers off Route 283 onto Spooky Nook Road.
"It's gonna be a mess for hours," Marsh said.
According to Crochunis, a report of the sinkhole came into the traffic management center. An PennDOT inspector in the area checked it out, and found that the concrete had cracked, making a bump in the road.
UPDATE one lane open while sinkhole repairs take place on Rt. 283 Eastbound near Spooky Nook Rd. Expect delays for several hours.— East Hempfield PD (@EastHempfieldPD) September 18, 2019
RT. 283 EASTBOUND SHUTDOWN AT SPOOKY NOOK RD. DUE TO A SINKHOLE! AVOID THE AREA!— East Hempfield PD (@EastHempfieldPD) September 18, 2019
In August 2018, a 10 to 12 feet deep sinkhole opened up on Route 283 east between the Esbenshade Road and Route 772 exits. The sinkhole was likely caused by heavy rains, according to PennDOT.
Check back for updates.