A crash on Route 283 westbound on Tuesday afternoon led to a lane closure and backed-up traffic, but as of 3:20 p.m., all lanes were open with a shoulder closed.

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near the Landisville exit (Route 772).

As of 2:30 p.m., there was a lane restriction, according to 511pa.com

The crash comes a day after another wreck closed both lanes of Route 283 westbound between Mount Joy and Rheems. 