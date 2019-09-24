A crash on Route 283 westbound on Tuesday afternoon led to a lane closure and backed-up traffic, but as of 3:20 p.m., all lanes were open with a shoulder closed.
The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near the Landisville exit (Route 772).
You can check traffic maps and cameras here.
As of 2:30 p.m., there was a lane restriction, according to 511pa.com.
UPDATE: Crash on PA 283 westbound at PA 722/State Rd. There is a shoulder closed.— 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) September 24, 2019
The crash comes a day after another wreck closed both lanes of Route 283 westbound between Mount Joy and Rheems.
A multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon shut down both westbound lanes of Route 283 betwee…