A crash on Route 283 westbound on Tuesday afternoon led to a lane closure and backed-up traffic, but as of 3:20 p.m., all lanes were open with a shoulder closed.

The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near the Landisville exit (Route 772).

You can check traffic maps and cameras here.

As of 2:30 p.m., there was a lane restriction, according to 511pa.com.

UPDATE: Crash on PA 283 westbound at PA 722/State Rd. There is a shoulder closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) September 24, 2019

The crash comes a day after another wreck closed both lanes of Route 283 westbound between Mount Joy and Rheems.