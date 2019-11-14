The Hill Street bridge spanning Route 30 in Mountville is open to unrestricted traffic following repairs after it was struck by a lift June 3.

The bridge was closed Sept. 23 so a beam damaged after it was struck could be replaced.

West Hempfield Township police said the lift being hauled by a tractor-trailer raised during transport “for unknown reasons.” Ethan Spies, 23, who was driving the tractor-trailer, was cited for failing to secure the truck’s load. He pleaded guilty June 20.

Route 30 was closed between the Mountville and Prospect Road exits for two days in September for repairs.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Clearwater Construction Inc., of Mercer, was the prime contractor for the $541,000 project.