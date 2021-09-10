Work along a stretch of Route 772 in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships could cause delays Monday and Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Bedford County-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. will resurface a 2.25-mile portion of the road, while a contractor working for Norfolk Southern Railway Co. will perform work at the railroad crossing at the west end of the project.

This $1.3 million project includes base repairs, milling and paving, drainage, tree removal, and guide rail updates on Route 772 from Route 230 (Main Street) in Mount Joy Borough to Route 283 in Rapho Township, PennDOT said in a press release. Work also includes curb ramp and railroad crossing upgrades.

While milling and drainage work are performed during daylight hours, paving will be done at night.

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane during the project, and work is expected to last into the afternoon rush hour, which could cause significant delays, according to PennDOT.

The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 7.