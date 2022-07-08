Roadwork along Route 441 (River Road) near Route 241 (Bainbridge Road) in Conoy Township will close two bridges beginning July 18, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The $1.09 million project involves installing two box culverts, minor approach work, guide rail updates and other miscellaneous construction.

The bridge near Spruce Street will be closed July 18 to Aug. 1. Cars will use Route 241, Masonic Drive, Route 230 (Market Street), and Route 743 (Maytown Road), and trucks will use routes 230 and 743, PennDOT said in a press release.

The bridge near Second Street will be closed Aug. 4 to Aug. 19. A detour for cars and trucks will be in place using Turnpike Road, Masonic Drive and Route 241, according to the agency

Adams County-based JVI Group is the prime contractor.