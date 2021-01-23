The public may provide input on a project expected to close Route 441 (Water Street) two miles south of Columbia for two to four weeks during the 2022 construction season.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to replace a 81-year old dual reinforced concrete pipe culvert, associated walls, approach pavement, guide rail, signing and pavement markings. As part of the work, the roadway will be widened to include two 11-foot lanes with a 6-foot left shoulder and a 4-foot right shoulder.

The proposed car detour route will use Route 999, Route 3017 (Central Manor Road), Route 3036 (Franklin Road) and Route 462. The proposed truck detour route will use Route 999, Route 741 and Route 462. Bicyclists can take Manor Street to either Alley A or Hempfield Street. Alley A connects to Conestoga Street while Hempfield Street connects to Charlestown Road.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, choosing the Lancaster County box and then the tile marked Water Street Over Shumans Run, Manor Township.