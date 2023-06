A section of Route 372 (Buck Road) in East Drumore Township is scheduled to close for one month starting June 27.

A state Department of Transportation maintenance crew will be replacing two large underground pipes located between Church Road and Ridge Road.

A detour will be in place using Church Road, Scotland Road and Route 222. Residents will still be able to access homes located along the closed section of road.

Work is expected to be completed by July 27.