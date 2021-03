Westbound traffic along Route 30 in East Hempfield Township was shut down following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The crash occurred at around 4:40 p.m. near mile marker 261.3, the supervisor said. At least one person was reported injured in the crash.

Traffic was shut down along Route 30 at Rohrerstown Road, the supervisor said.