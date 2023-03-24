There will be nighttime traffic restrictions next week on westbound Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the right lane of Route 30 will be closed at the interchange from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, March 27, through Thursday, March 30, so contractor JD Eckman Inc. of Chester County can place pipe along the highway.

Traffic restrictions also will be in place on Centerville Road from 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 30. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers providing traffic control from Hempland Road to the bridge over Route 30 so lines can be removed and repainted to shift traffic to the west side of the road, according to PennDOT.

From 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, to 6 a.m. Friday, March 31, workers will place a barrier along Centerville Road from Hempland Road to the bridge over Route 30, and along the eastbound on-ramp to Route 30. This work will require lane closures with flaggers on Centerville Road as well as a right lane closure from 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, to 6 a.m. Friday, March 31, according to PennDOT.

The Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project consists of structure replacement, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail and drainage improvements, pavement markings, American with Disabilities Act improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction. The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.

The $36.3 million project is expected to be completed by Saturday, July 22, 2025.