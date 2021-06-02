As of 11:45 a.m., Route 30 and Route 222 have reopened after a tractor trailer overturned Wednesday morning, backing up traffic, according to Manheim Township police.

The incident happened at 5:55 a.m. on the ramp from Route 30 East to Route 222 North, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The ramp was closed for an extended period of time, police said. All northbound traffic had to use the New Holland Pike interchange.

"Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes of travel, or expect heavy delays while traveling through this area," police said.

On Route 30 East, traffic was backed up to Fruitville Pike, according to 511pa.com. Route 222 South was backed up to the Route 272 on ramp.

It was not immediately known if there were any injuries in the crash.