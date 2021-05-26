Route 30 eastbound was closed for nearly four hours on Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Manheim Township.

A partially rolled-over dump truck was the reason the road was closed, Manheim Township police said.

The road was expected to be closed for a "significant amount of time," police said, until heavy-duty tow trucks could get to the scene to remove the dump truck.

Route 30 reopened at around 10:40 a.m., police said in a news release.

The crash happened near The Shoppes at Belmont around 7 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The driver of the dump truck, which was "fully-loaded" with stone, went to change lanes and struck a car, police said.

Both drivers were trapped and had to be freed by first responders, according to police. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries but are expected to survive.

Police said that the load in the dump truck caused the vehicle to shift and list to one side, tipping it over onto the car.

The load inside the rear of the dump truck shifted, causing the vehicle to list to one side. The dump truck then tipped over on the driver's side, ultimately landing on the roof of the passenger car.

Traffic on Route 30 and Route 283 was backed up to Rohrerstown Road (Route 741), according to 511pa.com.