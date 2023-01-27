Route 30 has reopened after a vehicle fire closed eastbound lanes in West Hempfield Township.

Roads cleared and traffic began moving around 8:30 a.m. after emergency crews arrived on scene.

The fire started between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits just east of Columbia, according to 511PA. Stop-and-go traffic is reported in the eastbound lanes from the scene of the fire stretching back to Columbia.

Officials with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said no one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the vehicle fire is still being determined.