Update: The story has been updated to reflect that the roadway has been reopened.

A section of Route 30 was closed in both directions after a dump truck rolled over and lost its load early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:36 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Belmont Road, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The call was initially reported as entrapment, but a supervisor with LCWC said that no injuries were reported. It was unknown what the dump truck was carrying at the time.

Crews cleared from the scene sometime between 8:30 and 9 a.m.