A portion of Route 30 in Salisbury Township was closed after a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash, according to radio dispatch.

The crash was reported around 3:53 p.m. along Lincoln Highway East in the area of Brackbill Road, Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Initial reports indicated a tractor-trailer and vehicle were involved in the crash.

At least one passenger was trapped in a vehicle, dispatch said.

Route 30 westbound between Newport Pike and Hensel road was shut down for three hours as crews cleared the scene. Traffic was diverted to Route 772.

