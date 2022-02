Route 30 in Paradise Township was temporarily closed in both directions after a PennDOT truck crashed Monday morning, according to dispatch and media reports.

The crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. near La Park Avenue, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communication.

Route 30 was shut down between Soudersburg and Leacock roads, WGAL reports. It reopened with lane restrictions at 12:11 p.m., according to 511PA.

No injuries were immediately reported and the cause of the crash is unknown.