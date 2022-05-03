A stretch of eastbound Route 30 in Manheim Township was shut down early Tuesday evening after a tanker vehicle crashed and rolled over, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The double-axle tanker was traveling east along Route 30 near mile marker 266.7 when it flipped or rolled over while attempting to merge onto a ramp toward Route 222 North shortly before 7 p.m., the supervisor said.

One person was injured in the crash, the supervisor said.

What appeared to be sludge or sewage began spilling out of the tanker following the crash, a dispatch report stated.

All eastbound lanes of Route 30 near the Route 222 exit were closed, according to 511pa.com. Some westbound lanes were also restricted.

The crash occurred several hours following a separate multi-vehicle collision farther north in Manheim Township along Route 222 around 1:45 p.m. A Manheim Township police spokesperson did not have any additional information about that crash Tuesday evening.