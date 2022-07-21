A section of Route 30 in Manheim Township is open after being closed Thursday morning following a crash.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes between Exit: PA 23 East - New Holland Pike/Ave and Exit: US 222 North - Ephrata/Reading, according to 511PA.
Dispatch reports indicated one vehicle is overturned with two people trapped. It is not clear if there are any injuries.
The roadway has since reopened.
