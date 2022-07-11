Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that a lane restriction is reported in the area.

A section of Route 30 in East Hempfield Township was closed following a crash Monday morning

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at Exit: PA 741 - MILLERSVILLE/ROHRERSTOWN, according to 511PA.com. All lanes were initially closed in the area, but 511PA indicates a lane restriction in the area as of 1:47 p.m. The road reopened sometime later Monday afternoon.

It is not clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured. WGAL reports a box truck split open and spill part of its load onto the roadway. A dispatcher was unable to confirm what the truck was transporting.