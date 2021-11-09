Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township that left a woman trapped inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred along westbound Route 30 near the exit ramp to Greenfield Road at 3:33 p.m., the supervisor said.

Dispatch reports stated police arrived to find one woman trapped in the vehicle.

The woman and another person were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, the supervisor said.

Traffic exiting the off-ramp to Greenfield Road was shut down.