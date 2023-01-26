A multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 eastbound created a lane restriction and slowed down the morning commute. The crash has since cleared.
Crews responded to the scene at 7:12 a.m. the Centerville Road exit in East Hempfield Township, according to 511PA. Stop-and-go traffic is reported from the scene stretching back to just east of Columbia.
There are no reported injuries.
As of 8:32 a.m. the crash has cleared and traffic is moving freely.
Another crash on Route 283 eastbound at the Rheems and Elizabethtown exits briefly slow traffic, but it has since been cleared.
