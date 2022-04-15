A two-car crash on Route 30 in Columbia Borough caused a lane restriction Friday afternoon, according to 511PA.

Columbia Borough Fire Department, West Hempfield Fire & Rescue and Northwest EMS responded to the crash which occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 30 East and North Ninth St. at Exit 441, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Police are not releasing information on injuries of those involved at this time, according to a dispatcher at Lancaster County-Wide Communications.