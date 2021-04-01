Kinzers Accident 1.jpg

A vehicle crash with entrapment is pictured along the 4900 block of Rt. 30 just west of Hoover Road in Kinzers, as fire and rescue personnel from Kinzers and Gap Fire Companies work at the scene on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

 Photo submitted by Chris Kennedy

Traffic on Route 30 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Kinzers, Salisbury Township, Thursday afternoon. 

The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Route 30.

First responders freed two people in from the crash by 12:54 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Fire police were called to direct traffic around the crash, according to LCWC.

Traffic is closed in both directions on Route 30, from Gap Newport Pike (near the Wawa) to Slaymaker Hill Road, according to 511pa.com

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

