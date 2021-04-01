Traffic on Route 30 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Kinzers, Salisbury Township, Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Route 30.

First responders freed two people in from the crash by 12:54 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Fire police were called to direct traffic around the crash, according to LCWC.

Traffic is closed in both directions on Route 30, from Gap Newport Pike (near the Wawa) to Slaymaker Hill Road, according to 511pa.com.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.