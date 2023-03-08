Overnight lane closures on Route 30 and Centerville Road will extend through Thursday night because of weather delays earlier this week.

The state Department of Transportation says Route 30 will have lane closures through Thursday night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. so contractors can work beneath the Centerville Road bridge.

The two-year, $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project, which includes replacing the bridge, began in December.

Centerville Road will also have lane closures through Thursday night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. so workers can install pipes between Estelle Drive and the westbound off-ramp from Route 30. Centerville Road will be one lane with flaggers providing traffic control.

All of the lane closures are weather permitting. Drivers should be alert and use caution in the work zone.

