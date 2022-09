The Route 30 bridge over the Conestoga River in East Lampeter Township will be inspected Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The eastbound side of the bridge will be inspected Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation said in a press release. The westbound side will be inspected Thursday.

The right shoulder of Route 30 will be closed on the side of the bridge being inspected, and the on- and off-ramps will remain open, PennDOT said on the press release.