Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

1. Four-year overhaul of Route 30/222 interchange begins this week

Traffic jams on Route 222 south and Route 30 east near the interchange have become a part of everyday life. State officials recognize that and are attempting to address it with a $72 million overhaul of the interchange in Manheim Township.

The project was scheduled to begin Sunday night, weather permitting, and won’t be completed until September 2027.

Plans call for Route 222 to get an additional lane in both directions from the interchange to a point approximately 1 mile north, using the existing grass median. Two heavily used exit ramps will also get an additional lane, which will require replacing two bridges over Route 30.

2. New owner plans to revive New Holland Family Restaurant; 'I want to invest in the people'

Shuttered since Aug. 31, New Holland Family Restaurant won’t be closed much longer.

Less than two weeks after its longtime operators Gary and Ruth Glick shut down the 624 W. Main St. restaurant and announced plans to retire, the couple has a sales agreement for the business.

Jeff Good, a founder of the former Amelia’s discount grocery store chain, plans to purchase the restaurant and its real estate for an undisclosed price. He intends to reopen by mid-October, keeping the restaurant’s name, its menu of traditional Pennsylvania Dutch food, and as many of the former employees who want to come back.

“It’s homestyle family cooking – something you would expect in Lancaster County – and we wanted to preserve that,” Good said.

3. Lancaster resident wins $1.3 million online PA lottery jackpot

A Lancaster County resident won $1.3 million from playing a Pennsylvania Lottery online game.

The player won $1,301,286.74 playing Jackpot Spectacular, a game that generates random symbols on a player’s computer or wireless devices, with prizes awarded when at least three symbols are connected. Winnings are boosted by multiplier and jackpot tokens that are generated on the board.

Players can wager from 50 cents to $50 on each game.

4. Escaped Pennsylvania inmate captured, state police say

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante was recaptured last Wednesday after escaping from Chester County Prison three weeks ago.

Cavalcante, 34, broke out of the prison, where he was awaiting a transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for the 2021 fatal stabbing of an ex-girlfriend, on August 31. Prosecutors said he killed her to stop her from telling police that he was wanted on murder charges in his native country, Brazil.

5. WGAL anchor Janelle Stelson leaving station, said to be considering run for Congress

Janelle Stelson, a longtime anchor at WGAL News 8, announced her departure from the station Thursday evening, amid reports she’s considering a 2024 congressional run.

“I've made the difficult decision to step away from the news after nearly 40 years as a journalist, 26 of them here at WGAL,” Stelson said at the end of the 5 p.m. newscast. “Covering the Susquehanna Valley with my colleagues…has been one of the greatest joys in my life.”

Stelson didn’t mention a run for Congress during the broadcast, and there’s no record of her filing with the Federal Election Commission. But The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that Stelson is eyeing a challenge to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican whose 10th District includes all of Dauphin County and parts of York and Cumberland counties.