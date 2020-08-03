State contractors will continue demolition work on an old bridge that carried Route 722 over Route 283 in East Hempfield Township next week that will impact overnight traffic, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Lane restrictions will begin in both directions of Route 283 beginning Monday, Aug. 3 through Tuesday, Aug. 11, PennDOT announced in a news release.

There will be rolling stops in both directions from midnight to 5 a.m. while the contractor, removes bridge sections and beams over the highway.

Bedford County-based New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. was awarded a $18.5 million contract for the interchange project, which includes widening and construction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange, as well as the replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283, among other improvements.

Construction work began in March 2019 and is expected to be completed in June 2021.

The eastbound ramp on Route 283 to Route 722 remains closed for the duration of the project.

