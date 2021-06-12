Route 30 resurfacing
In this file photo, a sign warns drivers of uneven lanes during a resurfacing project in western Lancaster County. A new plan reveals where dozens of new bridge and road projects are expected between 2017 and 2020.

 Casey Kreider|Staff

A 2.4-mile road repair project on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough will begin June 20, a week later than scheduled, according an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work for the $2.4 million project is scheduled between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights until October, PennDOT said.

The pavement work on 283, which includes patching concrete and new pavement markings, will span from Conewago Creek at the Dauphin County line to the Elizabethtown Bridge, according to PennDOT.

The work will cause lane closures during work hours, PennDOT said.

The projects’ prime contractor is York Springs-based JVI Group, Inc.

Information about active or upcoming PennDOT projects in the Lancaster County area is available here.

