A 2.4-mile road repair project on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough will begin June 20, a week later than scheduled, according an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work for the $2.4 million project is scheduled between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights until October, PennDOT said.

The pavement work on 283, which includes patching concrete and new pavement markings, will span from Conewago Creek at the Dauphin County line to the Elizabethtown Bridge, according to PennDOT.

The work will cause lane closures during work hours, PennDOT said.

The projects’ prime contractor is York Springs-based JVI Group, Inc.

Information about active or upcoming PennDOT projects in the Lancaster County area is available here.