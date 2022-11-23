A section of Route 283 in East Hempfield Township is open again after a multi-vehicle crash closed briefly closed the roadway Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the exit to Route 772 toward Landisville and the exit to Route 741 toward East Petersburg, according to 511PA. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

511PA reports free flowing traffic in the area as of 10:30 a.m.