First responders and police cleared a car crash on Route 283 westbound near Lancaster city that created traffic delays for Thursday morning motorists.

The crash was reported at 6:12 a.m. in Manheim Township at the intersection with Route 30 west, closing the road near Fruitville Pike. Lancaster County Wide Communications said there was one confirmed vehicle involved in the crash with one injury.

The Manheim Township Police Department investigated the crash and closed Route 283 west at Route 30. The intersection opened again at 8:49 a.m. with residual delays.