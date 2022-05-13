A nearly 2.5-mile paving project initially planned to resume May 23 on Route 283 in Mount Joy Township and Elizabethtown Borough has been pushed back to June 5.

Weather permitting, work will begin June 5 and run nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the project is done June 23, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching, spall repairs and line painting through the project limits.

This work is part of a project that includes grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, guide rail updates and pavement marking updates from Conewago Creek at the Dauphin County line to the Elizabethtown Road Bridge spanning Route 283.

JVI Group Inc. of York Springs is the prime contractor on the $2,481,246 project.