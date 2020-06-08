The Route 283 westbound off-ramp in East Hempfield Township closed Monday at 9 a.m. as part of an interchange reconstruction project.

The off-ramp, which connects to Route 722, will be closed for up to one month, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The multiphase widening and bridge replacement project began in March 2019 and is expected to be completed in June 2021.

Improvements include a widening of State Road through the Route 283 interchange, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283, and the bridge carrying a municipally-owned section of State Road over Amtrak Railroad tracks, as well as aesthetic and stormwater upgrades.

Nearly 60,000 vehicles travel the Route 283 interchange daily. About 13,000 vehicles travel Route 722 each day, according to PennDOT.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. of Bedford County was contracted to do the work for $18.47 million.

Detours

The primary signed detour uses westbound Route 283 to the exit for Route 772 and Mount Joy/Manheim to return on eastbound Route 283 to Route 722 and State Road, according to PennDOT. However, motorists can also use the exit for Route 741 and East Petersburg to access northbound Route 722.

State Road (Route 722) traffic has been shifted to the west side of the roadway since April 10 using barrier and barrels to separate traffic from the work area within the Route 283 interchange for Landisville.

A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during daylight hours, according to PennDOT. However travelers should expect changing traffic patterns during overnight and pre-dawn work.