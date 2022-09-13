Crews will begin resurfacing a 2.3-mile section of Market Street (Route 230) in Elizabethtown on Sunday night.

The $1.7 million project will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Fridays and will include milling, paving, sawing and sealing joints as well as pavement markings, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Access will be granted to residences and businesses, PennDOT said in a press release, although some side streets may be closed depending on where work is taking place.

The work is part of a bigger project consisting of roadway and shoulder resurfacing, milling, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, sign updates, new pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 230 from Mill Road in West Donegal Township, through Elizabethtown, to just east of Shaeffer Road on Mount Joy Township, according to PennDOT.

This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.

Bedford County-based New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc. is the prime contractor.