Route 222 will be closed in both directions for a brief time today for a planned explosive blast in Manheim Township, according to Manheim Township police.

Traffic will be stopped at noon, police said. It's expected to only be halted for approximately 10 minutes.

The explosive blast detail will be done by a construction company that's doing work in a neighborhood near Route 222, police said. Traffic will be stopped to make sure that no one is injured by possible falling debris.

Police urge that drivers stay patient with emergency crews who will be halting traffic, adding that the road will be back open as soon as it is safe.